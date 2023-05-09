Altaf Bukhari appeals to PM Modi to hold assembly elections in J&K

Meanwhile, he said that the LG Govt that they have cornered the J&K Administrative Services, and J&K Police Services Officers and replaced them with the imported IAS and IPS officers who are unfriendly with the people of both the regions.

“It a matter of grave concern that the JKAS and JKPS officers have been sidelined by the Govt. However, these officers must get ready to take the responsibility. They are the backbone of J&K,” he said.

He asked the people to bring change in the governance whenever the Assembly Elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The J&K BJP has failed to bring any kind of change. It is dependent upon the national level politics. They just implemented their political agenda to gain vote bank politics across the country, but failed in Jammu. The Jammu people trusted BJP because they contested the last assembly elections against the dynastic rule but after the assembly poll results in 2014. They joined one of the two dynastic (NC and PDP) political parties i.e., PDP within 24 hours and formed a coalition Govt that brought disaster for the people of two regions in an unexpected manner,” he said.

He stated that the biggest disaster for the people was abrogation of Art 370 and Art 35A and then the process of importing IAS/IPS officers from across the country by undermining the caliber of the JKAS/JKPS officers who deserved to be given better places to address the unexpectedly growing issues.

“J&K BJP cannot do anything for the welfare of the people. But the Recruitment Scams, Jammu Businessmen, Tourism Sector, Hoteliers, Transporters, Travel Agents, rise and increasing influence of non-local mafia and contractors in Govt sector would have been controlled timely. However, the BJP has failed miserably although people looked at them with a hope,” he said and claimed that the J&K Unit will do whatever is directed to them from their top leaders even if it is against the people of J&K.

Therefore, the Apni Party which has no tinted record should be elected to form the next Govt. The NC, PDP, Congress Party and BJP have hands in glove and they ruled J&K by adopting the policy of divide and rule on the name of region, or religion, he said and added that this divisive policy is responsible for terrorism in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.

He further said that “We need to end the politics of hate and division. The people should support the Apni Party from the next Govt in J&K so that we could work for their equitable development, protect their resources, through the contractors from outside, protect the jobs in the private sector, and work for the business, and other sectors.”

He said that the BJP has been directly ruling J&K for the last several years, but they have brought miseries with the imported IAS/IPS officers.

“The JKAS/JKPS officers have been sidelined to give postings to the bureaucrats from outside J&K. These imported officers are unfriendly with the local population and force them to stand in queues for long hours,” he said.

When the inefficiency of these IAS/IPS officers is highlighted before the public, he said, they launch an anti-encroachment drive and displace the poor people from the small piece of land they have been holding for decades.

“We want to assure the people that we will not allow snatching of even an inch of land from them. These officers who have been harassing the people would be held accountable,” he said.