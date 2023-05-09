Altaf Bukhari appeals PM Modi to hold assembly elections in J&K

“The J&K BJP has failed to bring any kind of change. It is dependent upon the national level politics. They just implemented their political agenda to gain vote bank politics across the country, but failed in Jammu. The Jammu people trusted BJP because they contested the last assembly elections against the dynastic rule but after the assembly poll results in 2014. They joined one of the two dynastic (NC and PDP) political parties i.e., PDP within 24 hours and formed a coalition government that brought disaster for the people of two regions in an unexpected manner,” he said.

He stated that the biggest disaster for the people was abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A and then the process of importing IAS/IPS officers from across the country by undermining the calibre of the JKAS and JKPS officers who deserved to be given better places to address the unexpectedly growing issues.