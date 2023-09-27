Altaf Bukhari attends last rites of Balwant Singh at Vijaypur

Vijaypur, Sep 27: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today attended the last rites (cremation) of Balwant Singh , father of Party's Provincial President Jammu S Manjit Singh, who passed away yesterday following prolonged illness at his Vijaypur residence in Samba District.
Altaf Bukhari accompanied by Apni Party senior leaders visited the residence of Manjit Singh and they offered floral tributes to the deceased Balwant Singh while consoling the bereaved family members, especially Manjit Singh
The Party President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and expressed his sympathy with them as they lost their loved one.
While attending the last rites of Balwant Singh , Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.