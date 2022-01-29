Altaf Bukhari opposes employment to non-locals in Chenab Valley power projects

Addressing a joining programme at Apni Party's office in Jammu, Bukhari welcomed retired forester Irshad Ahmed Masoom from Kishtwar and district president People Conference in Doda Saleem Magray who joined Apni Party.

Extending his support to the local youth of Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts, Bukhari referred to the growing unemployment among the youth in Chenab Valley. “We have received certain complaints about the companies running power projects that they have imported non-local labourers and skilled persons from outside J&K while they have ample manpower which is easily available in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts,” he said.