Altaf Bukhari urges people to stand united for statehood restoration

Samba, Dec 17:Apni Party president Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari on Saturday lashed out at, what he alleged, “the ruling BJP’s aggressive and destructive policies about J&K and its people.”
He was addressing a party convention at the Samba constituency, where people and the party workers accorded him a rousing reception on his arrival at the venue.
According to a press release, Bukhari while taking a dig at the BJP blamed the ruling party in Delhi for “trying to undermine the constitutional and political rights of the J&K people.”
He said, “It is disturbing to see that new aggressive laws undermining the rights and interests of J&K are being brought into effect here with each passing day.” “The latest, in this regard, are the new land lease rules, which might terminate the old leases here,” he added.
Apni Party president also denounced the BJP government for not restoring statehood to J&K, and not holding assembly elections here. He said, “They say that the promise of abrogation of article 370 was in their election manifesto. But, then why did they also snatch the statehood away and divided J&K into two Union Territories? And, why do they not hold elections here even after a state of normalcy is restored here? These things are creating apprehensions among the masses.”
“To elect their own representatives to place them at the helm of affairs is a democratic right of the people, and they cannot be deprived of this right for so long without any plausible reason,” he added.
Emphasising on unity among the people of Jammu and the Valley, and urging them to maintain harmony, Apni Party president said, “People of both regions ought to stand united and maintain harmony so that they can protect their constitutional rights and mutual interests. We need to initiate a movement to demand our rights such as the restoration of statehood, holding of immediate assembly polls, and reversal of hostile laws which have been brought into effect for the past some time. Jammu and Valley is a single unit and people must understand that they have mutual interests to protect. You must stand united and assert your rights.”