Altaf Bukhari urges people to stand united for statehood restoration

Apni Party president also denounced the BJP government for not restoring statehood to J&K, and not holding assembly elections here. He said, “They say that the promise of abrogation of article 370 was in their election manifesto. But, then why did they also snatch the statehood away and divided J&K into two Union Territories? And, why do they not hold elections here even after a state of normalcy is restored here? These things are creating apprehensions among the masses.”

“To elect their own representatives to place them at the helm of affairs is a democratic right of the people, and they cannot be deprived of this right for so long without any plausible reason,” he added.