Alternate modes of resolving disputes assume importance: CJ

Jammu, Apr 26: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today said that alternate modes of resolving disputes assume importance to reduce the arrears.
He said this while inaugurating 40 hours (5 days) Mandatory Mediation Training Programme for Advocates of various districts of Jammu province.
The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee at J&K Judicial Academy Jammu.
Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Justice highlighted the significance of mediation not only in the justice delivery system but also in day to day life of an individual. He stated that with a growing economy, disputes are inevitable and the judiciary is unable to cope with the mounting arrears because of various reasons, so the alternate modes of resolving disputes assume all the more importance to reduce the arrears and save the "social fabric of our nation."
The Chief Justice maintained that the mediation brings peace and harmony among the disputing parties in particular and society in general. He underlined the importance of lawyers stating that they play a dual role in mediation process as on one hand they have to persuade their clients for mediation and on the other they have to perform the role of mediator for facilitating amicable settlement of disputes.
Chief Justice sought synergized efforts by the judicial officers and lawyers towards institutionalization of the mechanism of mediation for the larger benefit and satisfaction of the litigant public. He said mediation is a programme that "we cannot undertake without the participation of Bar."
He appreciated the efforts of the Mediation and Conciliation Committee comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan as Chairman and Justice Sindhu Sharma as well as Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary as members, in holding such educational courses.
The Chief Justice said that this training course will definitely do wonders towards adding to the skills of the mediators, besides enhancing their excellence and expertise in the field. He urged the participating Advocates to learn the innovative methods and techniques of mediation from eminent experts and make optimum use of the same because in the future they have to perform the role of trainers.
Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, in his address, gave an overview of the concept of mediation. He said that mediation had been an integral part of Indian culture and traditionally going to courts was considered against one’s reputation. He further said that mediation has the potential to be the most effective instrument for ensuring the expeditious disposal of cases.