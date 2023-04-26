Alternate modes of resolving disputes assume importance: CJ

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Justice highlighted the significance of mediation not only in the justice delivery system but also in day to day life of an individual. He stated that with a growing economy, disputes are inevitable and the judiciary is unable to cope with the mounting arrears because of various reasons, so the alternate modes of resolving disputes assume all the more importance to reduce the arrears and save the "social fabric of our nation."

The Chief Justice maintained that the mediation brings peace and harmony among the disputing parties in particular and society in general. He underlined the importance of lawyers stating that they play a dual role in mediation process as on one hand they have to persuade their clients for mediation and on the other they have to perform the role of mediator for facilitating amicable settlement of disputes.