Amarnath Yatra | 4649 yatris return due to highway closure

As many as 2504 yatris headed to the Baltal base camp were the first to leave in 88 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 155 vehicles carrying 4649 yatris to the Pahalgam base camp, the officials said.

However, the convoy headed to Pahalgam returned to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp as the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to landslides triggered by rains.

The convoy headed to Baltal was halted at Ramban and the yatris were housed in the Yatri Niwas camp.