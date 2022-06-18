Amarnath Yatra | Div Com Jammu, ADGP lead security trial run

Jammu, June 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Saturday led a convoy of 20 security vehicles from Jammu to Banihal as a ‘trial run’ to check the Amarnath yatra security arrangements.
Officials said that the objective of the ‘trial run’ was to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the yatra that starts on June 30.
“The duo checked security and all other arrangements including the boarding and lodging facilities in Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban districts for the yatris in case of inclement weather conditions or some other emergency,” they said.