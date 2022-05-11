Amarnath Yatra | Jawans sensitised about threat posed by sticky bombs: CRPF

In a first of its kind seizure in February last year, the Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated a drone-dropped consignment along the International Border in Samba district which included 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets. These could be used as "sticky bombs" by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely-held device.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Inspector General, Hiranagar Range, Devender Yadav, said alertness is the key to deal with the threat of "sticky bombs".