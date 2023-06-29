Amarnath Yatra | Kathua admin accords rousing reception to Amarnath Yatris at Lakhanpur

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Yatris were formally welcomed at Lakhanpur corridor in Kathua district by Vice Chairman DDC Kathua, Raghunandan Singh, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, President MC Lakhanpur, DDC Member and other district and sectoral officers.

The pilgrims left Lakhanpur at 12:30 pm. Many devotees who got themselves registered for the annual pilgrimage were given RFID tags at Lakhanpur for which the government put up 06 special counters. The Yatris who are already registered for Yatra coming by road through Lakhanpur have to undergo eKYC for the issuance of RFID Tags for them.