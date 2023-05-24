Amarnath Yatra | Leaves of Jammu docs, para-medics cancelled from June 19

Jammu, May 24: The doctors and para-medical staff in Jammu will not be able to avail leave from June 19 in view of Amarnath Yatra, commencing from July 1, 2023.
Maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, however, will be an exception.
Director Health Services (DHS) Jammu, through a circular, has cancelled “all types of leaves of doctors and para-medical staff, except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, from June 19” in view of Amarnath Yatra.
In this connection, he has also asked all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and paramedics.