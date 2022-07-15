Amarnath Yatra: Over 5400 pilgrims leave for cave shrine

Jammu, July 15: The 16th batch of over 5,400 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu city on Friday morning for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, officials said.

The annual pilgrimage, which was suspended from Jammu last Sunday due to bad weather resumed on Monday. A flash flood triggered by heavy rains near the cave shrine on Friday last week led to the death of at least 15 people.