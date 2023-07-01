Amarnath Yatra | Rickshaw, taxi drivers in Jammu warned against overcharging, overloading

Jammu, July 1: The Motor Vehicle Department today warned the auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw and taxi drivers of punitive action if they indulge in overcharging commuters during the Amarnath Yatra.
The warning was issued by the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicle department during a routine enforcement drive conducted at Railway Station and Base camp Bhagwati Nagar Jammu, here today.
The team conducted a surprise check on the directions of RTO Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra and under the overall directions of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa.
While interacting with drivers, the team informed them that the MVD is determined to bring discipline on the roads and the drivers will have to be courteous with commuters. “Plying without fare meter and misbehaving with commuters will attract penalty as per MVA and Rules made there under, which may even lead to cancellation/suspension of the RCS/RPS of their vehicles and DLS of the drivers” the enforcement officials informed.
Giving details about enforcement activities carried out by the Regional Transport Office Jammu during the previous month, the officials disclosed that as many as 950 vehicles were checked by different teams of RTO Office Jammu out of which 288 vehicles were “challaned/compounded for different violations under M.V. Act and Rules framed there under.”
An amount of Rs. 10.22 lakh was realized from the violators on the spot and disposed of challans, while an amount of Rs. 13.50 lakh is expected from remaining challans.
Moreover 11 Driving Licenses, 2 Route Permits and 3 Registration Certificates were also recommended for suspension by the enforcement wing for involvement in violations of serious nature.
During the month of June 2023, teams conducted enforcement drives on different locations of the district. The teams comprised of Rehana Tabassam, ARTO (HQs), Esha Chib, ARTO (BOI-G), Kuldeep Singh, ARTO (BOI-P), Neeraj Sharma, ARTO (F-S), Vikas Srivats (MVI), Surinder Kumar (MVI), Jasbir Singh (MVI) and Taranjot Singh (MVTA). Strict enforcement will continue during the ongoing Yatra also.