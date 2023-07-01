Amarnath Yatra | Rickshaw, taxi drivers in Jammu warned against overcharging, overloading

While interacting with drivers, the team informed them that the MVD is determined to bring discipline on the roads and the drivers will have to be courteous with commuters. “Plying without fare meter and misbehaving with commuters will attract penalty as per MVA and Rules made there under, which may even lead to cancellation/suspension of the RCS/RPS of their vehicles and DLS of the drivers” the enforcement officials informed.

Giving details about enforcement activities carried out by the Regional Transport Office Jammu during the previous month, the officials disclosed that as many as 950 vehicles were checked by different teams of RTO Office Jammu out of which 288 vehicles were “challaned/compounded for different violations under M.V. Act and Rules framed there under.”