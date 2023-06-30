Jammu

Amarnath Yatra security convoy mishap leaves DSP, three others injured

Injured people have been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment.
Udhampur, June 30: A deputy superintendent of J&K police was among four policemen injured after a vehicle which was a part of Amarnath Yatra security met with an accident near Bali Nallah in Udhampur along Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a vehicle of Convoy commander met with an accident near Bali Nallah in Udhampur district.

He said four people were injured in the accident including DSP IR 24 battalion. “Injured people have been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment," he said.

