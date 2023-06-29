Amarnath Yatra|LG Sinha to flag off first batch from Jammu today 

Earlier, a large number of yatris reached base camp at Bhagwati Nagar where strict security arrangements were made and medical teams were also deployed. Many groups of sadhus have also reached Jammu to take part in the Amarnath Yatra. The yatra, after being flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar , would pass through Srinagar-Jammu highway in a convoy with the security provided by the different wings of the security forces.

The paramilitary forces and J&K Police have been guarding the highways.

The drones have also been pressed into service to monitor the situation and the sniffer dogs are also part of the security forces’ teams clearing the highway for safe yatra.