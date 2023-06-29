Amarnath Yatra|LG Sinha to flag off first batch from Jammu today
Jammu, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of Shri Amaranth ji Yatra from Jammu base camp of Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar at 3.45 am tomorrow i.e., June 30, for further destinations i.e., Pahalgam and Baltal.
Earlier, a large number of yatris reached base camp at Bhagwati Nagar where strict security arrangements were made and medical teams were also deployed. Many groups of sadhus have also reached Jammu to take part in the Amarnath Yatra. The yatra, after being flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar , would pass through Srinagar-Jammu highway in a convoy with the security provided by the different wings of the security forces.
The paramilitary forces and J&K Police have been guarding the highways.
The drones have also been pressed into service to monitor the situation and the sniffer dogs are also part of the security forces’ teams clearing the highway for safe yatra.
The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the yatris at the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar from where they leave in groups in the shape of a convoy.
The yatra beginning on July 1, 2013, will continue for the next 62 days till August 31, 2023.
The security agencies have also made elaborate security arrangements on and along all the highways and border districts in Jammu region i.e., Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban.
Earlier in the day, the Jammu administration started on-the-spot registration of devotees arriving here for the pilgrimage.
An on-the-spot registration centre has been set up for unregistered pilgrims in Shalamar area of the city while another special camp for registration of sadhus has been set up at Purani Mandi-based Ram temple complex.