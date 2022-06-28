Amarnathji Yatra symbolises India’s intangible heritage, great civilisation: Devender Rana

Interacting with the first batch of devotees, set to embark on the journey for this year’s Yatra, Rana said, “ It is a unique pilgrimage performed by the people of one faith and facilitated by another that speaks about the unity in diversity of this great nation.” He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have all along demonstrated a high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage. Holding of the Langar is testimony of the hospitality and warmth of the people of Jammu, which is privileged to be the first base camp of the Yatra.

Extending good wishes to the Sadhu Samaj after paying obeisance at the ancient historic Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi here, Rana hoped that the auspicious occasion to spread the universal message of Sanatan Dharma for peace and amity besides inspiring the people to rededicate themselves to the service on humanity. He invoked the great philosophy of Vedas about universal brotherhood, love and compassion, hoping that once imbibing this spirit, the society will grow harmoniously with ill will for none.