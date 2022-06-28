Amarnathji Yatra symbolises India’s intangible heritage, great civilisation: Devender Rana
Jammu, June 28: Describing Amarnathji Yatra as a shining symbol of India’s intangible cultural heritage and civilisation, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday exuded confidence that the pilgrims from across the country and abroad will attain spiritual bliss on the Kashmir Himalayas and carry back the cherished memories of warmth and hospitality of the land of Rishis and Saints.
Interacting with the first batch of devotees, set to embark on the journey for this year’s Yatra, Rana said, “ It is a unique pilgrimage performed by the people of one faith and facilitated by another that speaks about the unity in diversity of this great nation.” He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have all along demonstrated a high degree of hospitality from times immemorial for the successful conduct of this ancient pilgrimage. Holding of the Langar is testimony of the hospitality and warmth of the people of Jammu, which is privileged to be the first base camp of the Yatra.
Extending good wishes to the Sadhu Samaj after paying obeisance at the ancient historic Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi here, Rana hoped that the auspicious occasion to spread the universal message of Sanatan Dharma for peace and amity besides inspiring the people to rededicate themselves to the service on humanity. He invoked the great philosophy of Vedas about universal brotherhood, love and compassion, hoping that once imbibing this spirit, the society will grow harmoniously with ill will for none.
The BJP leader urged the first batch of Sadhus to pray for peace and tranquility across the country and well-being of the people across the world in true spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, the cherished philosophy of the Sanatan Dharma.
Complimenting Mahant Rameshwar Dassji Maharaj for keeping up the tradition of arranging lodging, boarding and Langar for the Sadhu Samaj as per traditions, Rana hoped that blessings of Lord Shiva will help in further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, compassion and righteousness.
Devender Rana along with senior BJP leaders Sham Lal Sharma, Priya Sethi, Vikram Randhawa, Krishan Lal Bhagat, Narayan Singh and prominent citizens served the Langar to the Sadhu Samaj.
Amid Bham Bham Bole, Mahant Rameshwar Dassji Maharaj greeted the Sadhu Samaj on their arrival to the Temple City for onward journey to the Cave Shrine for paying obeisance.
Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Mahant Dr Satya Narayan and Mahant Rajesh Bittu were also present on the occasion.