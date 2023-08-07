Amarnathji Yatra | Unprecedented public response reflective of changing scenario: Rana

Jammu, Aug 7: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the unprecedented public response to Shri Amarnathji Yatra is reflective of the fast changing scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with people reposing their faith in peace and normalcy, the essence of their glorious pluralistic ethos.
“Surpassing the previous year’s numbers in less than a month of the 2-month pilgrimage speaks of the sense of confidence among pilgrims on account of security and arrangements put in place by the administration with pro-active cooperation of the people,”Rana said while interacting with the devotees after performing Puja at the Vishal Bhandara organized by President All India Manhas Maha Sabha, Harnam Singh Manhas, here this afternoon.
He lauded the arrangements made by the administration and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in smooth and coordinated conduct of the pilgrimage.
Devender Rana described Shri Amarnathji Yatra as a shining symbol of India’s intangible civilization and exuded confidence that the pilgrims from across the country and abroad attain spiritual bliss on the Kashmir Himalayas and carry back the cherished memories of warmth and hospitality of the land of Rishis and Saints.