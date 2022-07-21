Amid heavy rains, 4,700 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 156 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF), they said. The officials said 2,001 pilgrims headed for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 54 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 102 vehicles carrying 2,702 pilgrims to Pahalgam. With this, a total of 1,24,714 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since June 29, according to the officials.