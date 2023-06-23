Amit Shah fires salvos at Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis in Jammu; blames them for 42,000 killings in J&K

Jammu, June 23: Lashing out at the Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused the three families of being responsible for the killing of 42000 people in J&K from 1947 to 2014. He said successful G-20 in Srinagar was a grand success and all the participants have gone back to their respective countries with the message of message.

Addressing a massive gathering at Bagwati Nagar Rally Ground in Jammu amid scorching heat, the Home Minister, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that gone are the days, when three families would rule and ruin J&K. “From 1947 to 2014, 42000 people were killed in J&K, who was ruling during this period. Three families—Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis,” he said.

Paying tributes to the BJP ideologue, Dr Shayma Prassad Mukherji on his death anniversary, Shah said that Dr Mukherji was illegally arrested in 1953 for entering into J&K without a permit. “Why need a permit for entering one’s own country. He was jailed and later assassinated,” Shah said, adding that today the “soul of Dr Mukherji will be resting in peace as his mission and vision of Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan stands fulfilled.”

The Home Minister said that Dr Mukherji was the first to oppose the inclusion of Article 370 into the Indian constitution on the pretext that “one nation can’t have two flags, two constitutions and two heads.” “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendera Modi took a big step and removed the Article 370 forever and fulfilled the vision of Dr Mukherji,” Shah said, adding that if West Bengal is with India today, it was due to the vision of Dr Mukherji.