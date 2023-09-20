Amrit Kaal is period of India's cultural renaissance: LG Sinha

He was addressing the foundation day of J&K Kashi Vidwat Parishad, Jammu. The Lt Governor congratulated all the members of the association for their dedicated endeavors to promote ancient values, glorious and rich composite culture, promotion and development of Sanskrit to enrich the knowledge system.

“India has always been considered as a living guide and a vibrant energy field which gave the message of one world, one family and vision to respect all religions, sects and spiritual streams. Ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace are core of our ancient values,” the Lt Governor said.