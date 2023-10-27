Amrit Kalash Yatra | CS flags off J&K contingent for New Delhi

Jammu, Oct 27 : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off Amrit Kalash Yatra under "Meri Mati Mera Desh" (Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan) to New Delhi at Conventional Centre Jammu here.
The program was started with the lighting of traditional lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries.
On the occasion, the Chief Secretary also administered a Pledge on PanchPran (Pratigya) with the participants including developed country by 1947.
Chief Secretary and other dignitaries also kept some Mitti in the Kalash (pot) under 'muthibharmitti' during the program. He called it a symbolic step to show the solidarity with other countrymen of our great nation.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary said that 83 lakh people from Jammu and Kashmir participated in Meri Maati Mera Desh that is highest participation on the basis of population ratio of the States/UTs of the country. He called this achievement remarkable and appreciated all who took make this a reality.
Dr Mehta also appreciated the concerned departments for making this a grand success in the UT. He said a large number of events were conducted at panchayat and block levels. During the program, Mitti (soil) was collected from every household and was mixed to celebrate the rich cultural, linguistic and social diversity of the country.
Chief Secretary maintained that the UT has attained top most status in various fields by virtue of the commitment of both people and administration together. He made out that each household of J&K should feel proud of this brisk pace of development which the UT has made during the past couple of years.
Dr Mehta observed that the UT has now made it an attribute to figure among top most performers in the country in almost all of the programs carried out at national level.