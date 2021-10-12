Anantnag youth held in connection with 'drone-dropped’ AK-47 rifle in Jammu

The youth identified as Irfan Ahmed Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Ananatag has been arrested from the south Kashmir district, news agency GNS reported while quoting SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.

The SSP Jammu said the youth was "in touch with his Pakistani handler" and is affiliated with Lashker-e-Toba militant outfit.

He said that a case stands lodged in police station Satwari Jammu in this rehard.