Anil Dhar joins BJP

Jammu, Feb 11: Anil Dhar, who recently tendered his resignation from National Conference (NC) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.
A statement of BJP issued here said that Dhar, who was the senior Vice-President and Convenor J&K Minority Cell of NC Anil Dhar accompanied by dozens of supporters joined BJP in the presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina at BJP headquarters in Jammu. Other senior BJP leaders including J&K BJP Vice President Surjit Singh Slathia, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Devender Singh Rana were also present on the occassion, the statement said.
Speaking on the occassion, Dhar said he had joined the BJP because of his belief in the policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Raina while welcoming the new entrants said that it was the BJP's 'Good Governance' and the implementation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas' policy which was attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.
Slathia said that BJP had ensured the development of every community and every region attracting the prominent political and social personalities to BJP.
Koul said that other parties were meant to serve single family while BJP workers serves the nation and the society. Rana said that the Modi government was taking every decision for the growth and welfare of the nation and the all decisions were facilitated keeping in view the best interests of the people.