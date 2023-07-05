Anoo Malhotra posted as Secy SWD

Jammu, July 5: The government Wednesday transferred senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and Director General Industries and Commerce, Jammu Anoo Malhotra and posted her as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department (SWD), with immediate effect. “Further, Kishore Singh Chib, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, shall hold charge of the post of Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” an order issued by GAD read.