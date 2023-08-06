Another batch of 1,626 pilgrims leave Jammu to perform Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 6: After remaining suspended for a day, an escorted convoy of 1,626 pilgrims left Jammu to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.

The yatra was suspended on Saturday. Officials said that the batch of 1626 pilgrims, including 1303 males, 252 females, seven children, 51 Sadhus and 13 Sadhvis left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy for the Valley.

Since it started on July 1, so far, more than 4 lakh pilgrims have performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

High altitude sickness and other natural causes have killed 36 pilgrims during this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

Pilgrims approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, which involves 14 Km uphill trek.