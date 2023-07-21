Another batch of 4,675 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, July 21: Another batch of 4,675 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Kashmir to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said that the Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy.

"Of these, 1825 are going to Baltal base camp while 2850 are going to the Pahalgam base camp.

"Among today's Yatris there are 3400 male, 1189 female, 16 children, 55 Sadhus, 12 Sadhvis and three transgenders," officials said.

Since it started this year, over 1.95 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra so far.

Thirty pilgrims have died this year so far, 29 of them because of natural causes while one was killed by a shooting stone.

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from the Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 Kms uphill trek.