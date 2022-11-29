ANTF arrests 3 interstate smugglers

Jammu, Nov 29: The sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today arrested three inter-state drug peddlers with 680 kg of poppy straw from a truck in Narwal area of Jammu district.
Acting on the intelligence input, the ANTF Jammu team, a specialized unit to check rising menace of drugs, achieved another success after it foiled a bid to smuggle a commercial quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees when they intercepted a truck.
The ANTF SSP Vinay Sharma said that the truck bearing registration number JK02AH-6695 driven by Javid Shah, son of Mushtaq Hussain Shah, resident of Kotdhara in Rajouri, co-driver Abid Shah, son of Fazal Shah, resident of Kurhad in Rajouri and Irfan Bukhari, son of Saghir Shah, resident of Sangpura in Rajouri had the “common criminal intention and motive of selling/smuggling has concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in the truck which came from Kashmir Valley.”
“It was going out of Jammu and Kashmir and was parked near Transport Yard Narwal, Jammu when they intercepted the truck,” he said. During the search, he said that they have seized 680 kg of poppy straw from the truck.
Immediately, the accused persons have been arrested in the instant case and the truck used in the commission of crime has been seized.
A case FIR Number 17 of 2022 under section 8/15/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu. The investigation in the case to unearth its forward and backward link is in progress.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested drug peddler was going to sell the same contraband among the youth and other drug peddlers in Punjab.