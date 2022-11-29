ANTF arrests 3 interstate smugglers

Acting on the intelligence input, the ANTF Jammu team, a specialized unit to check rising menace of drugs, achieved another success after it foiled a bid to smuggle a commercial quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees when they intercepted a truck.

The ANTF SSP Vinay Sharma said that the truck bearing registration number JK02AH-6695 driven by Javid Shah, son of Mushtaq Hussain Shah, resident of Kotdhara in Rajouri, co-driver Abid Shah, son of Fazal Shah, resident of Kurhad in Rajouri and Irfan Bukhari, son of Saghir Shah, resident of Sangpura in Rajouri had the “common criminal intention and motive of selling/smuggling has concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in the truck which came from Kashmir Valley.”