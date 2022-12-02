ANTF foils bid to smuggle  poppy straw

Jammu, Dec 2: The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir police, specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, achieved another success on Thursday after it foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees. The ANTF Jammu received specific information that one truck bearing registration no. JK13E-6122 came from Kashmir valley and parked behind Nehru market Jammu in which large quantity of poppy Straw has been concealed by driver.
The driver was later identified as Arif Ahmed of village Rajpura Pulwama along with co-driver Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger of Qaziqund Anantnag Kashmir. On this information a case FIR 19/2022 u/s 8/15/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu and ANTF team immediately swung into action and spotted the truck found parked behind Nehru market near old RTO office Jammu. During search, 885.55 Kgs of poppy straw was recovered by the ANTF team which was concealed in the truck. The driver along with the co-driver was arrested in the case and the truck has been seized.