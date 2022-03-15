ANTF foils ‘narcotic smuggling bid’, 5 arrested

The arrested persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammed Shazam Dar, resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Javid Ahmed, son of Sanaullah, resident of Pulwama, Dalip Singh, son of Manjeet Singh, resident of Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Paramjeet Singh, son of Manjeet Singh, resident of Ferozpur Punjab and Hanook Singh, son of Jagtaar Singh, resident of Ferozpur, Punjab.

Acting on the intelligence inputs about a truck carrying a huge quantity of drugs coming from Kashmir; the sleuths of ANTF laid several nakas across the outskirts of Jammu City.