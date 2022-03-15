ANTF foils ‘narcotic smuggling bid’, 5 arrested

Jammu, March 15: The sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today claimed to have apprehended five narco-dealers and recovered huge quantity of poppy husk from a truck which was on its way from Kashmir to Punjab.
The arrested persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammed Shazam Dar, resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Javid Ahmed, son of Sanaullah, resident of Pulwama, Dalip Singh, son of Manjeet Singh, resident of Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Paramjeet Singh, son of Manjeet Singh, resident of Ferozpur Punjab and Hanook Singh, son of Jagtaar Singh, resident of Ferozpur, Punjab.
Acting on the intelligence inputs about a truck carrying a huge quantity of drugs coming from Kashmir; the sleuths of ANTF laid several nakas across the outskirts of Jammu City.
The truck bearing registration number JK04-9011 and one alto car bearing registration number DLIC-0205 were intercepted near Transport Yard Narwal in Jammu.
During thorough checking of the truck, the officials said that “Huge quantity of poppy husk was recovered. Atleast five narco dealers were arrested from the truck as well as the car.”
They said that “One quintal and 60 kgs of poppy husk has been recovered which was on its way from Kashmir to Punjab. Whole operation was led by Inspector Varuneshwar Singh and Inspector Meenu Sharma under close supervision of DySP Arun Jamwal, SHO Police Station ANTF, Jammu Division.”
During initial investigation, it has been found that these narco dealers were using fake registration numbers on trucks to dodge the police.
ANTF was investigating the forward and backward links of this consignment and more arrests are expected, the official said.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of NDPS law has been registered.