Anti-drug campaign launched in Jammu

Jammu, July 23: Department of Social Welfare Jammu today organised a one day awareness cum interactive programme on “Drug Demand Reduction” here at Qasim Nagar, New Bahu Fort.
The programme was oriented to impart awareness to the general masses about illicit trafficking of drugs, their harmful impacts and control.
Director General, Directorate of Social Welfare, Vivek Sharma, was the Guest of Honor.
The programme was attended by Assistant Director (Adm) SWD, Shivani Gotra; Assistant Director (Schemes) SWD, Pallvi Sharma; Director JKSPYM, Pallavi Singh, and the whole team of NGO JKSPYM. The event witnessed participation of Mohalla President, D.D. Mehra and youth and locals of the community.