Anti-encroachment drive begins at Malik Market amid tight security

Jammu, Feb 11: An anti-encroachment drive began at the Malik market in Jammu amid tight security arrangements on Saturday, officials said.
The authorities have engaged four JCBs to dismantle a car showroom at the market, said an official.
He said the drive is being conducted under strict security arrangements and traffic movement has also been diverted.
The area had witnessed protests by the locals with some of them pelting the police personnel with stones when the drive was started there last week.
Seven people were detained by the police following the clashes.
However, the situation was normal this time until the filing of this report.