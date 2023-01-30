Anti encroachment drive just a show off: AAP

Jammu, Jan 30: Coming down heavily on the administration for “its much publicised drive against encroachment of state land and retrieval of lands from illegal encroachment, Aam Aadmi Party’s State Spokesperson and member of State Media Coordination Committee, Appu Singh said that this move of the government is just a show off to harass poor people.
In a statement she said that all attempts are being made to shield BJP leaders who are encroachers of large tracts of state land in Jammu and Kashmir.
Appu Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir Government is running an anti encroachment drive after Commissioner Secretary Revenue issued a circular to remove 100 percent encroachment from state land before January 31.
“Last date for removal of encroachment is on Tuesday and we appeal Jammu and Kashmir LG administration to share a data on white paper regarding total land retrieved from illegal encroachers since the circular was issued,” she said.