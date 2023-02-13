Anti-encroachment drive | Rana exhorts administration to allay fears of common masses

“The administration has more than once reassured the common people not to nurture any apprehension but some elements were igniting the situation to cover up and protect their shady deals. In this misadventure, unfortunately some political elements have also jumped in to give spin after spin to the drive by claiming that only a particular community is being targeted to engineer demographic change. These political players with vested interest have already been rejected by their core constituency in the Valley for the sins committed over the decades and now they were misadventuring in this region to cook their breads,” he said.

"Let these political misadventurists understand that Jammu has immense capacity and capability to sort out its own issues unitedly and the proud Dogras-- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians, all inclusive --need no diktat from the discredited Valley leaders'', Rana said, adding that these chameleons have inflicted lot many scars on their own innocent brethren back home and now making attempts to vitiate the atmosphere. Again they are wrong in their calculation about the wisdom of Jammu, he added.