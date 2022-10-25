Anti-narcotics seminar in J&K's Reasi seeks collective fight against drug addiction

The Justice said that no single factor was responsible for the addiction, nor could it be eradicated by the active role of any one person. "This requires a multi-pronged strategy. The most important thing is that parents should keep a close eye on their children and if their children have become victims of it, then immediately consider the victim as a patient and take steps for effective treatment without wasting time. In addition, the most important thing is to reduce the demand for drugs as much as possible, the supply will automatically decrease."



He said that at one time China was affected by drugs, the government there reduced the increasing demand, which itself brought the situation under control. The judge also emphasized on moral education, religious teachings, and added that "by implementing religious teachings, we can save ourselves from such an epidemic."