‘Anti-party activities’ | BJP issues show cause notice to Sofi Yousuf

J&K BJP Disciplinary Committee chairman Sunil Sethi, while issuing notice to Sofi, gave him seven days to respond.

“Despite being senior leader of the party and now occupying a very senior position, it has come to the notice of the Disciplinary Committee of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti-party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings. You have tried to create dissent in the party cadre with few more persons and now your audio-recording clip has surfaced whose contents depict that you have no regard for party discipline and high principles which are the basis of the political ideology of the party. Audio clips are being sent to you with this notice,” Sethi said.