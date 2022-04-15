AP President indirectly attacks AAP

He was addressing a party convention in the Bishnah area of Jammu District. Bukhari hit out at the mushrooming growth of the political party (AAP) in J&K which is confined to a geographical area (Delhi). “They have no relation with J&K. When temperature rises outside J&K, they turn towards J&K like seasonal tourists. Similarly, they came like tourists in 2014 and later where they went no one knows till date,” he said.

He said “In our neighbouring state i.e., Punjab - Congress Party, BJP, Akali Dal and other political parties were defeated and slogans were given that the fate of the people will change. However, within two months, Punjab learnt that they were being ruled directly from Delhi. The Chief Minister of Punjab is working as a rubber stamp.” “Whether no one from Punjab can rule their own people,”he asked and expressed satisfaction that atleast this cannot happen in J&K.