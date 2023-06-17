APACMC Jammu demands revocation of electricity charges of KPs

Jammu, June 17: Threatening to intensify their protest demonstration, All Party Action Committee Migrants Camp Jammu (APACMC) today demanded revocation of electricity usage charges being imposed on the migrant Kashmiri Pandits at Jagti.
Addressing a press conference here, the members of APACMC said that the community has had a difficult period for the last three decades, and the migrant Kashmiri Pandits have raised their issues several times with regard to their demands.
“We had expectations from the BJP but we are anguished over the failure of the authorities to adjust and employ the minority Kashmiri migrants,” they said.
“The government should withdraw its decision of imposing electricity charges on the migrant Kashmiri Pandits.”
Another KP leader said that they constituted a united committee i.e., APACMC under one banner to oppose imposition of the electricity charges on the Kashmiri Pandits.
“The government has failed to rehabilitate us for the last many years. We are not sitting in Jammu with our will. It was due to the failure of previous governments that we were not able to rehabilitate in Kashmir,” said one of the members.
He said that, “Make a policy for us and send us back to Kashmir within a month. If the authorities did not change their decision and accordingly withdraw the charging of electricity usage to the migrant Kashmiri Pandits, we would intensify our protests in all the camps.”