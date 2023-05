APDP nodal officers for districts nominated

As per GAD order, Assistant Commissioners Panchayat Ashok Singh Katoch; Naeem UI Nissa; Sheraz Ahmed Chauhan; Danish Rasool; Preeti Sharma; Sidharath Dhiman; Ashfaq Khanji and Pardeep Kumar were nominated as Nodal Officers for Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Jammu, Samba, Doda and Reasi districts respectively.

Additional District Level Commissioner, Kishtwar Sham Lal was nominated as Nodal officer for Kishtwar district.