Apni Party holds protest in Vijaypur

Jammu, Sep 1: Extending support to the transporters’ chakka-jam strike against Sarore toll plaza, Apni Party leaders and workers led by Provincial President, Jammu, and Former Minister, S Manjit Singh today staged protest here at Vijaypur, a press release said.
It added that the protest was against the NHAI for creating circumstances for the harassment of the commuters on Jammu-Pathankot highway at Lakhanpur as well as at Samba district.
The protesters who were led by the Former Minister were shouting slogans against the NHAI authorities for failing to take a final call following repeated protests, and hunger strike against the continuous functioning of the toll plaza at Sarore and Lakhanpur.
Addressing the protesters, the former minister expressed his anguish over the delaying practice adopted by the authorities even after knowing the sentiments of the people in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts against the existing toll plazas.
“These toll plazas were established violating the set norms of highways that are implemented across the country, but violated in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, when the protesters shouted slogans against the NHAI’s apparently recent eye-wash visit to calm down the tempers.
However, the talks were unfruitful since the visit of NHAI yielded no results and the authorities to showcase that everything was fine on Jammu-Pathankot highway hiding the factual situation on the ground.