Apni Party represents aspiration of all regions: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, July 17: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party represents aspiration of the people in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. Bukhari said the people from all faiths have extended support to the Apni Party’s policy and agenda of peace, and equitable development.
He said that the decision of J&K Govt to allot five marla land to landless people under PMAY (G) scheme beneficiaries is a welcome step. However, similar benefits should be given to the urban landless people residing in Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation limits.
Apni Party Provincial President Jammu, S Manjit Singh and other leaders were also present on the occasion. The programme was organised by Women Wing Provincial President, Jammu, Pavneet Kour.
A number of people, belonging to different political parties, joined Apni Party at the function. While welcoming the new entrants into the party, Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the party at the ground level.
“The policy and agenda of development and unity among the people has widely been accepted by the people of Jammu as well as of Kashmir. The people from all the communities, sections, and areas are joining Apni Party with a hope that their suffering will end. These people supported the traditional political parties, but they tried to create division between the two regions, and the people,” he said.
He added that the Apni Party believes in equitable development, unity and equality in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The traditional political parties exploited the people of both the regions to garner votes from them and return to power. These regional as well as national political parties misused the vote bank of people for their personal gains, and the plight of people remained unchanged for more than seven decades,” he said.
Bukhari said that it was due to the policy of divide and rule that these political parties got exposed before the people and lost their trust among the people. “These political parties are not able to face the people in the elections. As there was a political vacuum, the Apni Party came into being to represent the people when others preferred to remain silent on serious issues, but always tried to create division between Jammu and Kashmir regions. We denounce any kind of divisive agenda. Therefore, Apni Party’s acceptance has increased among the people in all the regions, and all sections of society,” he added.
He said that “As J&K is passing through a difficult phase where elections have not been held for the last several years, and there is no elected government in place. The feeling of alienation is growing among the people. Both the regions seek holding of early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”