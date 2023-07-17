Apni Party represents aspiration of all regions: Altaf Bukhari

“The traditional political parties exploited the people of both the regions to garner votes from them and return to power. These regional as well as national political parties misused the vote bank of people for their personal gains, and the plight of people remained unchanged for more than seven decades,” he said.

Bukhari said that it was due to the policy of divide and rule that these political parties got exposed before the people and lost their trust among the people. “These political parties are not able to face the people in the elections. As there was a political vacuum, the Apni Party came into being to represent the people when others preferred to remain silent on serious issues, but always tried to create division between Jammu and Kashmir regions. We denounce any kind of divisive agenda. Therefore, Apni Party’s acceptance has increased among the people in all the regions, and all sections of society,” he added.