Apni Party represents aspirations of both regions of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari slammed the BJP he said "befooled the people of Jammu on the name of discrimination as it charged the atmosphere creating divisions between the two Regions".

“Similarly Kashmir based traditional political parties took advantage of BJP’s divisive politics and accordingly charged situation against Jammu raking up issues of discrimination with Kashmir with a motive to help BJP in Jammu,” he said.

He said that after contesting elections against each other, "these traditional political parties formed a coalition Govt".

He said that "gradually BJP stopped the Darbar Move practice which was started by Dogra Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 and then abrogated special status and the statehood of J&K by downgrading it into two Union Territories".

“The Darbar Move practice had increased trust among the two communities and both the Regions were more cordial as it also contributed to economic growth of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” he said.

“The BJP always claimed to be the campaign of Jammu by pretending that it was fighting against the discrimination with Jammu. However, now see the situation in Jammu today you will find the unemployed youth aspiring for various jobs are on the roads protesting for their genuine demands. The unemployment is unprecedented in J&K,” he added.

He further said that the "tourism sector as well as the hotel industry and transporters has suffered losses in Jammu and other districts".

“Tourists are nowhere in Jammu and markets are deserted. Ultimately BJP has turned Jammu into Pathankot. Jammu was a famous destination in the past for religious tourists. The economic condition of businessmen is worse and there is no future plans to protect the interest of Jammu. The present situation exposes the claims of BJP and the people must be aware of what BJP did with them by snatching their identity and imposing outsiders on them,” Bukhari said.

He said that Apni Party is "committed to give representation to all the Regions equally and to end the feeling of discrimination".