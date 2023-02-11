Apni Party will reverse anti-people decisions: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Feb 11: Apni Party President , Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, today said that his party will reverse anti-people decisions if it comes to power.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. A prominent political activist, Sanny Sangral along with dozens of youth joined Apni Party in presence Bukhari.
Bukhari stated that Apni Party has gained popularity among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and the joining of Sunny Sangral has boosted the morale of the party's youth wing.
He referred to various issues being confronted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially increasing unemployment, public concern regarding the anti-encroachment drive, unscheduled power cuts, slow pace of developmental activities, poor infrastructure in the health and education sector, etc.
"Our fight is against the elements who want to create division in the name of region and religion will continue. Apni Party is committed to bringing stability, peace, and prosperity," Bukhari said.
He said,"We want to give you your own government which can provide equitable development to both the regions. In fact, the people of both regions are facing similar problems and the solutions to their issues are also the same."
Expressing concern over the continuous anti-encroachment drive, he said,”This government has no other option but to regularise the unauthorised colonies. Even the government in Delhi has regularised such colonies from time to time, but it seems they do not understand the issues of the poor people.” He further said that the elected government will take a decision regarding unauthorised colonies. “The administration has no right to displace people from their land. If we form the next government, we will reverse anti-people decisions of the administration like stopping of the darbar move practice and anti-encroachment drives, etc,”Bukhari said.