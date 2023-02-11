Apni Party will reverse anti-people decisions: Altaf Bukhari

He said,"We want to give you your own government which can provide equitable development to both the regions. In fact, the people of both regions are facing similar problems and the solutions to their issues are also the same."

Expressing concern over the continuous anti-encroachment drive, he said,”This government has no other option but to regularise the unauthorised colonies. Even the government in Delhi has regularised such colonies from time to time, but it seems they do not understand the issues of the poor people.” He further said that the elected government will take a decision regarding unauthorised colonies. “The administration has no right to displace people from their land. If we form the next government, we will reverse anti-people decisions of the administration like stopping of the darbar move practice and anti-encroachment drives, etc,”Bukhari said.