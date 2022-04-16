Apni Party’s policy of social justice attracting all: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Apr 16: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that the policy of social justice, equitable development of all the regions and economic development of all sections of society in J&K attracted the attention of the common masses towards the party.
Bukhari was speaking at joining programmes which were organized at the party office in Gandhi Nagar. A joining programme was organised by the women wing’s provincial vice presidents Pavneet Kour, Rupali Rani and district president Jammu, Sarabjeet Kour.
Meanwhile, another programme was organised by youth wing coordinator Sunny Singh Chib.
While welcoming the new entrants into the party, he said that Apni Party had a policy for the welfare of every section of society and equitable development of all the regions with no space for discrimination with anyone.
He said that they had adopted a policy of social justice and economic development in all the sections of society and the equitable development of all the regions. “The policy of Apni Party is being presented in the society at the ground level by the party leaders and workers at every nook and corner of J&K and the people from every section are admiring our policy following which large numbers of people are joining the party,” he said.