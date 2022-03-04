Approves action plan for National Clean Air Prog

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the apex committee, the chief secretary emphasised the constant monitoring of air quality in J&K and asked the department to install a grid of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across all districts for real-time assessment of PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NOx, NH3, CO, O3, and benzene in J&K.

He asked the concerned agencies to tighten the inspection drives and ensure compliance to the PUC norms by the private and commercial vehicles.