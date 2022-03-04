Approves action plan for National Clean Air Prog

Jammu, Mar 4: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday approved the action plan for implementing the National Clean Air Programme in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the apex committee, the chief secretary emphasised the constant monitoring of air quality in J&K and asked the department to install a grid of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across all districts for real-time assessment of PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NOx, NH3, CO, O3, and benzene in J&K.
He asked the concerned agencies to tighten the inspection drives and ensure compliance to the PUC norms by the private and commercial vehicles.
Mehta also impressed upon the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) to ensure 100 percent door-to-door waste collection throughout J&K, and expedite solid waste segregation for scientific disposal, in addition to strict implementation of a single-use plastic ban.
The chief secretary directed the enforcement agencies to sternly deal with the construction debris and abandoned material as per the policy norms.