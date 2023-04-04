Approximately 2 lakh residential, commercial structures to get QR codes: Jammu Mayor

Jammu, Apr 4: At least two lakh residential and commercial establishments will get QR code (digital number plates) for identification purposes.
Once the digitization process is completed, the property tax will be collected accordingly by the authorities concerned.
Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Rajinder Sharma told Greater Kashmir that approximately 2 lakhs residential and commercial structures will get this unique identification (QR code) that would help the government in planning welfare schemes and upliftment of the living standard of the people.
“We have completed the digitization work. It would take one and half months approximately or some more time, but 80 percent of the digitization of residential as well as commercial properties has been completed,” Sharma said.
He said that “The work for QR code has been outsourced and the digitization process is in full swing to be completed in a stipulated time.”
“Some commercial and residential houses have been left out, but they too will also be assigned QR codes,” he stated.
He told the media that: “The digitization of every house and the commercial place is important because we will get to know about the number of family members in each house, whether the family belongs to Below Poverty or Above Poverty Line as it would help the government to frame the public welfare schemes accordingly.”
Meanwhile, he appealed to the people to coordinate with the visiting teams with details so that the left-out houses and commercial houses can get QR codes.
“Sometimes people get suspicious about digitization. But I want to advise that the people should cooperate and help the teams so that a QR code / digital identification can be issued in their favor,” he added.
Pertinently, the Mayor had claimed that the property tax has been imposed from April 1, 2023; but the collection of tax is yet to be initiated.
The collection of tax will start once the identification numbers (QR codes) of houses and commercial structures are completed.
“There may be slight modification regarding slab (of property tax) to be imposed as a part of relief to the public because of a suggestion called by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The suggestions will be analyzed and after getting the proper nod, the slabs (of tax) will be finalized and accordingly, we will get into the tax collection process,” the Mayor had recently told Greater Kashmir.