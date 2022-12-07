Armed Forces Flag Day observed at Raj Bhavan; LG pays tributes

Jammu, Dec 07: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today extended warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan(Rtd.) pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor, Sinha and Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

An official spokesperson said Sinha paid tributes to the bravehearts of armed forces and saluted the bravery and selfless service of the defence forces and their families.