Arms, ammunition dropped by drone recovered in Jammu

Srinagar, Nov 24: Police on Thursday said that arms and ammunition apparently dropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered following inputs by the locals in Jammu region.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that they started searches in the Swankha area of Jammu following a phone call by a local resident.
He said a sealed packet containing two pistols, four loaded magazines, steel IED, watch and a battery was recovered.
“Search of the area is going on and will share further details shortly,” he said.