Jammu

Arms, ammunition dropped by drone recovered in Jammu

Searches are underway in the area: officials
Arms, ammunition dropped by drone recovered in Jammu
J&K Police
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 24: Police on Thursday said that arms and ammunition apparently dropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered following inputs by the locals in Jammu region.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that they started searches in the Swankha area of Jammu following a phone call by a local resident.

He said a sealed packet containing two pistols, four loaded magazines, steel IED, watch and a battery was recovered.

“Search of the area is going on and will share further details shortly,” he said.

Drone

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com