Army, Air Force rescue pregnant woman in distress from remote village in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Feb 9: The Indian Army and Air Force on Wednesday rescued a pregnant woman in distress from a remote LoC village in Jammu division's Kishtwar district.
Quoting an officer in the Army, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that Sakeena Begum, a resident of Chanjer village in Nowpachi, Tehsil Marwah, was in a critical condition due to pregnancy complications. With the help of the Indian Army and the Air Force, the patient was airlifted to Kishtwar district hospital, saving her life and touching many others in the process, he said.
The region is facing many challenges due to the heavy snow and harsh weather conditions, making it difficult for residents to access medical facilities, the officer said.
He said that the airlifting of Sakeena Begum was a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Indian Army and the Air Force, who were able to provide timely assistance despite the constraints and difficulties they faced. The operation was carried out with precision and efficiency, ensuring that the patient received the medical attention she needed.
The residents of Chanjer village expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army and the Air Force for their prompt and effective action. “The Indian Army and the Air Force are our heroes. They have once again proved their commitment to saving lives and serving the nation,” said Abdul Qadir, a resident of Chanjer village.