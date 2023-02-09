Army, Air Force rescue pregnant woman in distress from remote village in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Feb 9: The Indian Army and Air Force on Wednesday rescued a pregnant woman in distress from a remote LoC village in Jammu division's Kishtwar district.

Quoting an officer in the Army, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that Sakeena Begum, a resident of Chanjer village in Nowpachi, Tehsil Marwah, was in a critical condition due to pregnancy complications. With the help of the Indian Army and the Air Force, the patient was airlifted to Kishtwar district hospital, saving her life and touching many others in the process, he said.

The region is facing many challenges due to the heavy snow and harsh weather conditions, making it difficult for residents to access medical facilities, the officer said.