Army alerts, rescues family after house catches fire in Banihal

Banihal, Jan 12: A major fire incident was averted in Chareel area of Banihal after it was spotted by 12 RR camp located near the site of incident on wee hours of Thursday.

Officials said that the army persons led by major Rajat rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishers and started fire fighting and evacuated the family living in the house.

Army officials said the army personnel used fire extinguishers and by their timely action at 0215 hours Thursday, a major loss of life and property was averted.