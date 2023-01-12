Army alerts, rescues family after house catches fire in Banihal

Banihal, Jan 12: A major fire incident was averted in Chareel area of Banihal after it was spotted by 12 RR camp located near the site of incident on wee hours of Thursday.
Officials said that the army persons led by major Rajat rushed to the spot along with fire extinguishers and started fire fighting and evacuated the family living in the house.
Army officials said the army personnel used fire extinguishers and by their timely action at 0215 hours Thursday, a major loss of life and property was averted.
The house was belonged to Jabar Shaikh s/o Qadir Shaikh r/o Mochi Mohalla, Chareel, Banihal.
Sources said that the house owner and his family was in deep sleep at that time of fire incident and the army jawans alerted them and controlled the fire well in time.
They said timely action of army saved the precious lives and belongings of the family.
"We are thankful to alert army jawans of the camp located on Jammu-Srinagar national highway," said the family members.