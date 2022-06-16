Army aspirants protest against Agnipath in Jammu

Most of these aspirants have cleared their medical and physical tests for their recruitment in the army last year and were awaiting the written examination, but it now stands cancelled.

"We submitted our forms for the recruitment in the army in February 2020 but the process started a year later due to COVID-19 outbreak. The written test was initially scheduled for April 25 last year but was postponed several times," Munish Sharma, an army aspirant, said.

Sharma was among a large number of youngsters who assembled outside the Press Club here to protest against the new recruitment scheme.